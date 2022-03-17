In the aftermath of Scott Hall’s passing, Bret Hart penned down a heartfelt post on Instagram, where he rued the fact that too many wrestlers from his generation have died young.

“Wrestling life can be so much fun, and at the same time, it can take all you have at the same time,” Hart wrote. “We’ve lost so many wrestlers from my era, and this is just one more to a list that’s far too long. I won’t blame any one thing, but I do believe that if the days of wrestling 300 days a year had been kinder and more considerate, if we could’ve been home with our loved ones more, many of my old friends and brothers would still be here. I think Scott would smile to know that so many people really loved him and will truly miss him. One more wrestler. A fine machine gone too soon. My thoughts and prayer go out to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Kevin Nash agreed with Hart’s take that wrestlers who were on the road for 300 days a year suffered “mental and physical pain” they have yet to recover from.

“We just had this conversation,” Nash responded to Bret Hart. “I agree 100% the meat grinder hasn’t been kind to the crews that ran 300 plus days. The mental and physical pain of those years scar hard and deep but the men that I shared my life with were such a special breed and many life long friends. Thank you for the kind words about Scott. I love you Bret, honored to call you my friend.”

You can read Bret Hart’s Scott Hall tribute post below, along with a screengrab of Kevin Nash’s reaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bret (@brethitmanhart)

Bret Hart’s tribute to Scott Hall was heartbreaking and classy enough but now I see that Kevin Nash responded and I’m crying pic.twitter.com/qNdy0BWx4B — Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) March 16, 2022

