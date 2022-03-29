Kevin Owens meets ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin this Saturday at WrestleMania 38.

The Prizefighter has been carrying the load in the build-up to this Mania confrontation on RAW, taunting the Texas Rattlesnake every week. Among those provocations included Owens dressing up like Austin, something Owens admits was out of his comfort zone.

“It’s really funny because that’s really not the kind of stuff I’m used to doing, you know? Like that’s happened before, right, where one of the wrestlers would, you know, dress up as someone else, one of their rivals, whatever,” Owens told ESPN. “Like, you know, The Miz did it a few years ago. DX have done it, you know?

“A couple of people have done it and done it pretty well, but I had, you know, it felt like I was stepping out of my comfort zone a little, but I figured that was the most impactful thing I could do going into this match or this confrontation, or whatever you want to call it and it ended up being a lot of fun. I think I pissed a lot of people off, which is delightful.”

While Kevin Owens is just now feuding with Austin, the former Universal Champion has been linked to the WWE Hall of Fame for a couple of years now.

Owens received Austin’s blessing to use the Stunner in 2016, and began regularly using it in 2019. He didn’t bank on that connection leading to a storyline with Austin himself, but admitted it was always in the back of his mind.

“It’s really unreal to find myself in this position, but what’s funny is, I got to tell you. When I first asked him if I could use the Stunner as the finishing move and he gave me a blessing, it meant a lot to me, you know, personally and professionally from, coming from him,” Owens said. “Because like you said, I looked up to him for the longest time. But I did figure that if at some point he was to come back, the logic would be that he’d be involved with the guy who’s doing the Stunner, you know?

“So I think I played the long game here a little bit and it worked out in my favor. But honestly, man, you called yourself the biggest Stone Cold fan, I’ve got to tell you, I think I would rival, I think I would throw my name in the hat as far as that goes because I was a hardcore Stone Cold fan as soon as he showed up in WWE. So, I think that that’s what makes me ready to confront him at WrestleMania and have whatever happens there, happens. You know, I know him better than any other wrestler I’ve ever known because I was such a fan of his for so long. So to say I’m pumped is an understatement. Trust me.”

Owens and Austin are reportedly set to main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, airing this Saturday on Peacock.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

