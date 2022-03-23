Kofi Kingston recently spoke about his friend Big E and his current condition on the latest episode of the Bart Winkler Show in Milwaukee.

Two weeks ago, WWE superstar Big E took a scary belly-to-belly suplex on the outside of the ring from Ridge Holland that broke his neck. Unfortunately for the former WWE Champion, that injury will leave him off this year’s WrestleMania event but luckily, he avoided major damage to himself including a stroke, paralysis, or even death during the accident.

Kofi Kingston highlighted how he is not sure what is in the cards for him at WrestleMania given the injury to Big E. He hopes Xavier Woods, who was supposed to be out for 4-6 weeks starting in early February, comes back in time for the show.

“For those who don’t know, he actually broke his neck a couple weeks ago, and luckily, I say luckily, he fractured his C1 and his C6 and it wasn’t any worse than that,” Kingston said. “He didn’t have spinal cord damage, any misalignments. He’s moving around pretty well with all things considered and now it’s just a matter of rest and recovery. He will not be available for WrestleMania for sure, I can guarantee you that.

“With regards to what I’m doing at WrestleMania, I don’t know, I’m not sure. Hopefully Woods will be back and we can mix it up with some of these tag teams out there but everything is up in the air, you never know what is going to happen leading up to WrestleMania, that’s why it’s so exciting because you just don’t know.”

Kofi Kingston also revealed a level of excitement for the SmackDown after WrestleMania which will emanate in Milwaukee. The New Day member spoke about why the shows after Mania are so exciting and talked about the feeling of those shows starting off a new season for the WWE.

“More importantly the show after WrestleMania is almost like the season premiere, the SmackDown after where we’ve had a huge seasons premiere,” Kofi said. “And everyone knows there’s going to be a lot of surprises at Mania, there’s going to be title changes, surprise appearances, and things that are going to happen that people don’t expect.

“That’s what all that fallout is going to be on SmackDown and we get to navigate what happens and talk about the amazing show that this two-night Stupendous event has been. It’s going to be an awesome SmackDown, probably one of the better SmackDowns to go to of the year, the one right before Mania and the one right after.”

