WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is interested to see what “Stone Cold” Steve Austin does at WrestleMania 38.

Austin recently accepted a challenge from Kevin Owens to appear on a special KO Show segment on Night 1 of the event on Saturday, April 2.

Austin’s last match was a loss to The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003. He retired due to ongoing issues following a serious neck injury that required major surgery years earlier.

“Stone Cold got his career taken away from him due to his back and his neck,” Angle said on The Zaslow Show. “And it was sad because he wasn’t ready to retire at that particular time.”

Austin has made numerous appearances for WWE over the years that followed his last match but has never had another official match.

Austin has gotten physical with other performers since his retirement. One of those instances was at WrestleMania 32, which was also held at AT&T Stadium, the site of this year’s WrestleMania. Angle speculated on what Austin has been able to do over recent years to convince WWE to clear him for some form of physicality at WrestleMania 38.

While reflecting on his own career, Kurt Angle said Austin not only ranks among the best wrestlers he has ever worked with, he is the best.

“Number one,” Angle said. “His character was so strong. People absolutely loved him or they hated him when he was a heel. But his intensity in the ring is unmatched. His in-ring psychology is incredible. He’s one of the very few guys that can improvise out in the ring and change the spots and change things and go back to what it was originally. He knows how to improvise very well. So he has all the knacks for business. This guy will go down in history as the absolute most popular WWE Superstar.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Zaslow Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]