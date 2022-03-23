On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the idea of unifying both belts at WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania 38 will go down Saturday, April 2nd, and Sunday, April 3rd, headlined by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title, unification match. It’s unclear whether or not the unification of the titles will be permanent, as it’s been reported that WWE is still set on having two champions, one for each brand.

“I’m old school, I think it should be one championship for one promotion,” Kurt Angle said. “The only downfall to that, having one championship, is you’re going to hire less wrestlers. Less wrestlers would be employed and more wrestlers would end up getting fired because there’s too many spots, having only one title and one brand.

“I agree, I do like the split brand because you do have more wrestlers getting more jobs and opportunities but from an old-school perspective I like only having one title. I really enjoyed being the only world champion when I was world champion, that was really cool.”

During his wife’s podcast, The Wives of Wrestling, Giovanna Angle and guest Reby Hardy revealed that The Hardy Boyz “stole” Kurt Angle’s fireworks and pyro at WrestleMania 33.

In response to that conversation, Angle revealed what he was told that night and his reaction when the fireworks never went off during his WWE Hall of Fame celebration that night.

“Vince told me ‘you could have fireworks, they’re going to be red white, and blue. When you go out there, point your fingers towards the sky and we’re going to do the pyro and the fireworks.’ I pointed my fingers and nothing went off,” Kurt Angle said. “I did it again and nothing went off again and I was like ‘oh s--t.’ The next match was The Hardy Boyz, I find out later Vince called an audible and he had fireworks for all the championship matches but not the tag match. He took my fireworks and gave them to the Hardyz. They had all the red white and blue fireworks when they won.”

