In a recent interview with CBS Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reflected on his WrestleMania XIX main event against current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

With Lesnar set to headline WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns, Angle stated how remarkable it is for The Beast Incarnate to still be main eventing WrestleManias 19 years since their match.

“It’s been pretty amazing,” Angle said. “What Brock Lesnar has been able to do — not just in pro-wrestling or amateur wrestling, but MMA as well — Brock is a monster. The guy is so talented. Anything he touches turns to gold. The guy has all the ability in the world.

“To know that he is still main eventing WrestleMania 19 years later is pretty damn impressive.”

Reflecting on the WrestleMania XIX main event, Angle stated that Lesnar’s botched Shooting Star Press was among the “most stressful situations” of his life.

“I had to basically wake him up and get him moving and see if he was OK and make sure that he could complete the move,” Angle recalled. “It was very stressful. Those 15 seconds were one of the most stressful situations that I’ve ever been in. But Brock being the beast that he is followed through, hit the F-5 and he won the world championship.”

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar told The Michael Kay Show that Angle should have called an audible and pinned him immediately after the botch occurred.

“Kurt helped me through,” Lesnar said. “Kurt was talking to me saying ‘Hey,’ you know? But Kurt should’ve just rolled me over and pinned me. He should’ve just said, ‘Hey, that’s enough kid.'”

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns will main event Night Two of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday, April 3.

