One person who created a close bond with Ronda Rousey upon her debut in WWE was the Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle. Not only did Angle assist Rousey in preparing for her first match, but the two also teamed together at WrestleMania to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Angle recently caught up with CBS Sports, and during the interview, Angle reflected on how far the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion has come since she first made her arrival in WWE.

But one area that was somewhat of a wake-up call for Ronda was her relationship with the fans. Angle even notes that it was something she may not have fully understood when she signed her contract and dove into the world of pro wrestling.

“I think that Ronda didn’t understand the business quite totally,” Angle said. “The fans are going to react the way they want to react. There is really nothing you can do about it. You can navigate it to a certain extent, but you’re not going to know exactly what kind of responses you’re going to get. When you do, you have to accept those responses.”

But with her up-and-down relationship with the fans, Ronda still made her return to WWE at this past year’s Royal Rumble, defeating 29 other women to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 38. Angle is even impressed that she is adding this to her already busy schedule of maintaining a farm and taking care of a newborn baby.

“I saw Ronda win the Rumble. She’s going to be main-eventing WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair. She’s back on it. It’s pretty impressive considering she just had a baby a few months ago. The girl is a monster, she’s a thoroughbred. There’s only one Ronda Rousey and that’s for sure.”

