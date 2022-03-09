WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed Tuesday that his brother, Eric Angle, has been diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Last month, Kurt informed the world that Eric was in need of a kidney transplant. Since then, doctors have discovered a cancer in Eric’s left kidney, as revealed by Kurt this week.

Through his social media accounts, the Olympic Gold medalist has implored potential kidney donors to step up and “give Eric a second chance at life.”

Kurt also revealed he is not a match to be a kidney donor to Eric.

In the early 2000s, Eric appeared several times on WWE TV as a body double for his brother. At the 2000 Survivor Series pay-per-view, Eric would help Kurt retain the WWE Championship against The Undertaker. In 2003, Eric returned to play a part in the Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar storyline leading to WrestleMania XIX.

In 2001, Eric Angle trained to become a pro wrestler at WWE’s OVW developmental territory. However, during his time in OVW, Eric underwent nine different surgeries after tearing a ligament in his arm. Later in 2003, he wrestled on the Pittsburgh indie scene until another injury forced him to retire from in-ring competition.

Kurt Angle’s post can be seen below.

After posting about my brother Eric last month, sadly we even have more terrible news. The doctors recently found cancer in my brother’s left kidney. It is imperative that we find a kidney donor ASAP. We are literally racing against time. As I stated before my brother and best friend in this whole world Eric, is in need of a kidney transplant. Obviously, it goes without saying how huge of an ask this is, however, if there is by chance a selfless individual out there willing to give Eric a second chance at life please go to livingdonorreg.upmc.com to register. Eric is my older brother by one year and we have grown up like twins our whole lives. We are often confused for being one another when we are out and about. Needless to say we are very close. Eric has been married for 16 years to his wife Felicia. They have two step children together along with a pet Bulldog named Libby. I have been tested recently and I have been told I am not a match so I am trying to do my part in finding a way to get Eric new lease on life. So if anyone is willing to help, appreciation and gratitude are expressed. For those who have inquired and was not matched, Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have no words to express my gratitude. If you would like more information on how to become a hero, a living donor, please visit upmc.com/livingdonorkidney to learn more. Thank you and God Bless! The Angle Family

