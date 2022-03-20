During last night’s NWA Crockett Cup 2022 pay-per-view, Luke Hawx suffered a legitimate concussion during his tag team match against The End, which he later revealed on Twitter. His son, PJ Hawx, would then go on to compete in the quarterfinals without his father.

Hawx commented, “Unfortunately I did suffer a Concussion tonight at NWA in our 1st round match if the Crockett Cup. I’m heartbroken!!! It really f***ng sucks because my friends and family know how much I love wrestling! P.J. Hawx and Myself have been looking forward to this opportunity for years and now I have been pulled from the rest of the tapings and PPV for safety. I feel fine now but I’m just heartbroken and disappointed. Sorry for those I let down.”

As he mentioned, the promotion is taking a precautionary measure and pulling Hawx from tonight’s event and the subsequent TV tapings.

Luke Hawx has also appeared in the popular Vice series Dark Side of the Ring and is the wrestling coordinator on the second season of Heels, currently filming in Georgia.

I love you, you didn't let anyone down. ❤💪 — PJ Hawx (@pj_hawx) March 20, 2022

