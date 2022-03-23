WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and Dave LaGreca, were guests on the Swerve City Podcast this week to discuss a number of wrestling-related topics.

Co-host, recent All Elite Wrestling signing Swerve Strickland, questioned The World’s Strongest Man about whether we’ll ever see events selling out because of one performer’s name, similar to how Hulk Hogan and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin did during their tenures as active stars.

“The companies don’t want that,” Mark Henry said. “‘There ain’t no reason for one man to have all that power.’ It’s none of that. They don’t want a guy to be that. The Rock, you know, where they can call their shots – ‘I don’t necessarily wanna do that,’ and they go, ‘what do you mean you don’t wanna do that?’ ‘I don’t want to do that.’ End of it.

“You’re the owner of the company, you don’t want that power. You don’t want some dude to have all that power. People like Steve Austin and The Undertaker, like, bro they can just say no. ‘Alright, move right along, what’s next?'”

The former World Heavyweight Champion also stated that pointing at the WrestleMania sign is more important to WWE because of branding and the logo involved.

“Pointing at that WrestleMania sign is more important than your career. It’s more important than the main event and anybody that’s in it. Anybody that’s on the show. They can put anybody they want on the show. They want that [the WrestleMania sign] to be the prominent thing. And that’s not just WWE. AEW, New Japan, and every company. They want the company to flourish. And they should. It’s their company.

“I’m not mad at them. I’m just saying, spread the wealth and don’t lie about it, or pull the wool over nobody eyes. Let it be known. I’d rather you tell me, ‘Mark, I just don’t wanna do that. If we do that with you then we gonna have to do that with other people and we can’t afford that as a company to do that.’ ‘OK, well what about this contract and this contract?’ ‘That’s not for you to decide, Mark.'”

