“Jeff Hardy” was trending on Twitter last night after The Charismatic Enigma pulled off a wild table spot on AEW Dynamite. During the closing stages of the 8-Man Texas Tornado Match featuring The Hardys, Sting & Darby Allin vs. Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade, Jeff climbed an 18-foot ladder to reach a ledge so he could launch for a Swanton Bomb.

Jeff took out both The Butcher and The Blade with the spot. Later in the match, Matt and Sting hit Private Party with the Twist of Fate and Scorpion Death Drop, respectively, to secure the victory for their team.

The action-packed match also saw Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen hitting Matt with a double side-effect off the side of the stage, and The Butcher flinging Allin off the steps. You can various clips below.

Later in the night, Matt took to Twitter to react to his brother’s aerial assault.

Some things never change. #BrotherNero still indulges in his ADDICKKSHUUN! #AEWDynamite

Matt also thanked Sting and Allin for being “badass partners” in the match. You can see reactions to Jeff Hardy’s spot below. Meanwhile, AEW’s YouTube channel has uploaded a near 5-minute video with highlights from the match, which can be seen here.

Thank you for going to war with us on #AEWDynamite, @Sting & @DarbyAllin.. Myself & my brother couldn’t have asked for better, more badass partners. You have our complete #RESPECT! 👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/pmYG34oTCL — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 24, 2022

JEFF HARDY IS EFFIN’ INSANE!!!! — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) March 24, 2022

Same. — Bunkhouse Butch (@andycomplains) March 24, 2022

