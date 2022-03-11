Joey Janela took to social media this afternoon to announce that Maven will be part of his GCW event, “Spring Break 6.”

The former WWE Superstar and three-time Hardcore Champion will be part of the Battle Royal match at “Spring Break 6.”

Janela tweeted, “I can see my fantasy I’m so consumed in bed. What I see takes over me I’m blind beyond repair… https://eventbrite.com/e/gcw-presents-joey-janelas-spring-break-6-pt-2-tickets-274522312627…”

“Spring Break 6” is set for March 31 and April 2 at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Matches for the GCW: The Collective event include AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. AJ Gray, Joey Janela vs. WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac, and GCW Ultraviolent Champion Alex Colon vs. John Wayne Murdoch.

Other events that are part of GCW: The Collective include Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch, Gringo Loco’s The Wrld on Lucha, and For The Culture

The event will air live on FITE TV.

Below is the announcement:

