During the latest episode of the Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, the former WWE referee revealed who he believes were the unsung heroes during his time with the WWE. Chioda mentioned a current free agent who is heavily being rumored to be coming to WWE.

“I’d have to say one individual that’s going back to the WWE was Cody Rhodes,” Chioda said. “He never got the props he deserved. He was always working hard, doing what he had to do. Even when him and Ted DiBiase Jr. were working under Randy Orton at the time, I remember him being so bummed out he wasn’t getting a push, wasn’t getting recognized. They just didn’t care about him. I think RVD, they really could’ve pushed RVD a lot more.”

The latest update on Cody Rhodes heading to WWE suggests the former TNT Champion is still on the company’s radar for a WrestleMania 38 match. With Monday Night Raw coming to Jacksonville, Florida this week, the home of AEW, many are suggesting Cody will make his first appearance this coming Monday.

Continuing to talk about AEW, Mike Chioda revealed that he’s received several calls from people within the company about Tony Chimel. After spending 30-plus years with the WWE, Chimel was let go by the WWE in November of 2020.

“Rafael [Morffi] and Dean Malenko and some other guys were blowing up my phone a couple weeks ago about Tony Chimel’s number,” Chioda said. “I’ve got to call Tony and he’s like ‘what do they want with me?’ I’m like ‘I don’t know Chimel, they might want to sign you for something.’

“It’s exciting for him and it was funny he’s like ‘what the f*** do they want with me?’ I was like ‘maybe to ring announce,’ he’s like ‘ah, I don’t know if I want to ring announce anymore.’ I told him maybe they want you to work in production or maybe they want you to do some backstage interviews or something. I said you still have your name, he goes ‘alright, tell Rafael Morffi to call me, here’s my number.’ He was like ‘Thanks Chioda’ and that’s the last I heard from him.”

To add fuel to the fire around AEW’s interest in Chioda, it should be noted that AEW’s Dr. Sampson shared a tweet on Wednesday night revealing Chioda was hanging out at the show. You can find the photo below.

You never know who is going to show up #AEWDyanmite So good to catch up with @TheTonyChimel He’s a good friend, suuuuper announcer, ride partner in a previous life, and most importantly…the patient. He’s a fan of the ‘ish’ btw. @AEW @AEWonTV #aewDOctor pic.twitter.com/CcKFk2ITRP — Michael J Sampson, DO FAOASM (@DocSampson13) March 10, 2022

