During the latest episode of the Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, the former WWE referee spoke about his experiences at the WrestleMania afterparties. Chioda revealed why the afterparties started to become less and less fun to go to after the long show.

“The after parties were cool depending on where you were,” Chioda said. “If you were in New York they stayed open late, till four in the morning, some of the guys wouldn’t get back until 12, 1 o’clock at night. The one that really opens my eyes was New Orleans because we’d stay out till six in the morning, stay at the party till four. Some parties were really cool, some parties you get back and it’s last call at 1:30, 2 o’clock. They used to really set the parties up nice, with crab legs, and shrimp, and oysters, and all of that. Then it got cut down to fried food, then it got cut down to this and that.

“As the years have gone on, the last few years the parties weren’t so great. The parties were kind of lame because you couldn’t even take your friends and family, you only had so many wristbands and you couldn’t take no more than two people in.”

Before the after party at this WrestleMania 38 this year, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be main eventing the show in a title vs. title, winner takes all match.

Continuing to talk about WrestleMania afterparties, Chioda talked about Rey Mysterio not being able to get his family into the event after WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey. Mysterio and his son Dominik will be facing YouTube star Logan Paul and The Miz on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

“A few years ago, at my last WrestleMania in New Jersey, at the end of the night, Rey Mysterio couldn’t get his family in,” Chioda mentioned. “He didn’t have enough wristbands, that was just two, three years ago. Rey Mysterio and I, we went out and bought bottles of Jack [Daniels], bought bottles of Vodka. Me and my wife, we went out with Rey, and his wife, and his son Dominik. We went outside with Rey and stuff, and I was like Rey, I’ll go in, I’ll get a couple of wristbands, I’ll come back out to you and give them to them, and we’ll just bring everybody in.

“There were a couple top people on the list, top people in the company that were like, no, you can’t get in if you don’t have the bands. It’s like, you’ve worked for the company for this many years and you’re telling me my family [can’t come in]? WrestleMania was supposed to be a big thing for you and your family, and it just became so difficult to have fun with the family even at the afterparty. It was very disappointing at times, definitely.”

