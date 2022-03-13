NJPW star Minoru Suzuki has been announced for another Game Changer Wrestling event.

GCW revealed on social media this afternoon that Suzuki will face Blake Christian at GCW: Paranoid on April 9.

Blake Christian reacted to the match announcement.

Christian simply tweeted, “Oh s--t”

As noted, Minoru Suzuki is set to face Chris Dickinson at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 and Effy at Joey Janela’s Spring 6. Both of the events are part of GCW’s The Collective 2022. The 2022 edition of The Collective will be taking place from March 31st through April 2nd.

Suzuki first appeared in GCW in 2018, where he defeated current WWE Superstar Riddle at Riddle’s Bloodsport 2018.

GCW: Paranoid will also be available to stream on FITE. Other matches for the event include AJ Gray vs. Swerve Strickland, Bussy vs. The Briscoes, and Chris Dickinson vs. Masha Slamovich.

Below is the announcement and Blake Christian’s tweet:

*LA UPDATE!* Just Signed: MINORU SUZUKI

vs

BLAKE CHRISTIAN Plus:

BUSSY vs BRISCOES

AJ GRAY vs SWERVE

DICKINSON vs MASHA

CHRIS BEY

SGC

+more! Get Tix:https://t.co/fTo0KhovrZ Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!

Sat 4/9 – 8PM PST

The UCC – LA pic.twitter.com/9KFovQuojW — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 13, 2022

