AEW star MJF had an amusing reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony.

As seen below, MJF joked that Wardlow told Smith to slap the comedian.

I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that.

While presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, Chris Rock made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Rock said while referring to Pinkett Smith’s attire.

Smith initially seemed to be laughing at Rock’s comment, before stunning the audience by storming to the stage and slapping Rock in the face. “Wow,” said Rock afterward. “Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me.”

MJF and Wardlow are presently feuding on AEW TV, and are rumored to wrestle at May’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. On last week’s Dynamite, MJF declared that Wardlow would be forced to sit out the remainder of his contract. The storyline continued with AEW removing Wardlow from the roster page of its official website.

I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 28, 2022

MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022

Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]