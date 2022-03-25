Individuals across the world of professional wrestling are reacting to the news that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will never wrestle another match after confirming he is “done” in an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that aired on Friday.

Rhea Ripley shared a picture of herself embracing The Game during one of the Mae Young Classic tournaments.

“From being the reason I started watching @WWE, to the reason I made it further in this business,” Ripley wrote. “Thank you for everything @TripleH.”

Mustafa Ali shared a picture, showing Triple H with wrestlers during WWE’s Cruiserweight Classic in 2016.

“He did a lot of things,” Ali wrote. “One of the most incredible things he did is give a room full of dreamers a chance. Thank you @tripleh.”

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks both shared a picture from WrestleMania 30, where they along with Charlotte Flair served as extras during Triple H’s elaborate entrance.

Damian Priest shared a picture of himself with Triple H from Priest’s time on WWE’s NXT brand.

“For everything you’ve given us,” Priest wrote. “For every improvement you’ve made to our business. For your kindness, guidance, and leadership.”

Bayley shared a picture of herself and Triple H along with the simple message, “thank you”. The picture is from early 2016 when Bayley was the NXT Women’s Champion and Triple H was holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. It would be the last title reign of his career.

Current NXT stars also shared tributes.

“One of the GREATEST,” MSK’s Nash Carter tweeted. “Thank you for everything!”

The Miz shared a picture of himself and Triple H and a message from one father to another.

“Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you, The Miz wrote. “Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls.”

Triple H has not returned to the daily workload that he had before. As of this past January, there were reportedly no plans for him to return to running the NXT brand. He was seen touring the new WWE headquarters facilities in Stamford along with other executives last November.

From being the reason I started watching @WWE, to the reason I made it further in this business. Thank you for everything @TripleH 🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/z29dZLNMKc — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 25, 2022

He did a lot of things. One of the most incredible things he did is give a room full of dreamers a chance. Thank you @TripleH pic.twitter.com/tNlzOWo3te — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 25, 2022

For everything you've given us. For every improvement you've made to our business. For your kindness, guidance and leadership. #ThankYouHHH #PapaH pic.twitter.com/Cd35qgA6f8 — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) March 25, 2022

One of the GREATEST. Thank you for everything! https://t.co/SgLJV88E2G — Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) March 25, 2022

Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH pic.twitter.com/GL5FsadoJJ — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 25, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]