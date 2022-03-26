Last night’s WWE SmackDown saw the heated feud between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns continue. As Brock awaited Roman’s arrival to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, “The Beast Incarnate” destroyed Roman’s locker room and kept the mood lighthearted during interviews.

Once Reigns was in the building, he had plenty to say to his opponent at WrestleMania 38, telling Brock that if he didn’t leave his dressing room immediately, he was going to smash him into the wall. But another part of his promo mentioned the unification of the WWE and Universal Championships.

As seen in the tweet from WWE India below, Roman looked at the camera with aggression and said that he would be crowned the “Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.”

“At WrestleMania, you’ll acknowledge me as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion!” Roman specifically said.

As we previously noted, a recent image gained traction on Reddit when a WWE crew was in the Arlington, Texas area to shoot exterior shots for WrestleMania 38, which will be held at AT&T Stadium.

Several fans pointed out how the giant belt they were using in the promotions looks like an amalgamation of the WWE Title and WWE Universal Title designs. While the current WWE Title design has a black background with a red underline beneath the WWE logo, the Universal Title has a blue background also with a red underline under the logo. As seen below, the giant belt appears to have a blue underline, a design that has never been seen before.

It’s not been confirmed, but this might be the new design for the “Undisputed WWE Universal Championship” that Reigns and Brock will battle for next weekend on night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

You can see the mentioned tweets below:

WWE is currently shooting exterior WrestleMania 38 shots using this massive prop in Frisco, Texas. Is this the new unified WWE World Heavyweight title? pic.twitter.com/eRE0RlGnvr — Monty AEW/WWE (@tmykwoah) March 14, 2022

