A massive WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt was spotted in Frisco, TX, over the weekend.

A reddit user who clicked the photo informed that WWE crew was in the area to shoot exterior shots for WrestleMania 38, which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Several fans pointed out how the giant belt looks like an amalgamation of the WWE Title and WWE Universal Title designs. While the current WWE Title design has a black background with a red underline beneath the WWE logo, the Universal Title has a blue background also with a red underline under the logo. As seen below, the giant belt appears to have a blue underline, a design that has never been seen before.

A new Unified WWE Champion will be crowned at WrestleMania 38. Although the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns bout will be temporarily crowned the unified champion, WWE reportedly has plans to crown a new world champion for the RAW brand in the future.

“It will change (from one champion again) because it’s not plausible, not for either’s schedule, not for the networks, not for the long term,” a WWE source told The Wrestling Observer.

You can see photos of the possible new Unified WWE Championship design below.

WWE is currently shooting exterior WrestleMania 38 shots using this massive prop in Frisco, Texas. Is this the new unified WWE World Heavyweight title? pic.twitter.com/eRE0RlGnvr — Monty AEW/WWE (@tmykwoah) March 14, 2022

