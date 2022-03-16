AEW has announced a new segment for Wednesday’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Last week’s AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho and Jake Hager turn on Santana and Ortiz, then partner up with 2point0 and Daniel Garcia to take out Eddie Kingston. The group was then named The Jericho Appreciation Society.

In an update, AEW has announced that the Jericho Appreciation Society Commencement will air during this week’s Dynamite on TBS, with Jericho as the host.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s Dynamite from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Below is the updated line-up:

* Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defends against Wardlow

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against hometown star Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage match

* Adam Cole and reDRagon vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express

* Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia and 2point0 host the Jericho Appreciation Society Commencement

