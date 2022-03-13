NJPW’s New Japan Cup continued on Sunday in Hyogo, with four matches taking place from the second round of the tournament. In the main event, Hiromu Takahashi defeated Minoru Suzuki and will now move on to the quarterfinals against EVIL, who also won his match earlier in the night.

Following their respective wins, the other quarterfinal match was set as Tiger Mask vs. Singo Takagi. You can see the full results below:

Master Wato, YOSHI-HASHI, and Hirooki Goto defeated TAKA Michinoku, Zack Sabre Jr, and Taichi

SHO and Yujiro Takahashi defeated DOUKI and El Desperado

Aaron Henare, Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb defeated Will Ospreay vs. Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Bad Luck Fale and El Phantasmo

BUSHI, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito defeated YOH, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada

* New Japan Cup second-round match

Tiger Mask defeated Chase Owens

* New Japan Cup second-round match

Shingo Takagi defeated Tanga Loa

* New Japan Cup second-round match

EVIL defeated Tama Tonga

* New Japan Cup second-round match

Hiromu Takahashi defeated Minoru Suzuki

The quarterfinals for the NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 will begin on March 14 and will feature the following tournament matches:

* New Japan Cup quarterfinal match

Hiromu Takahashi vs. EVIL

* New Japan Cup quarterfinal match

Shingo Takagi vs. Tiger Mask

* New Japan Cup quarterfinal match

SANADA vs. Will Ospreay

* New Japan Cup quarterfinal match

The Great-O-Khan vs. Zack Sabre Jr.



