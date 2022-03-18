NJPW’s New Japan Cup continued on Sunday from Korakuen Hall, Tokyo Japan. In the main event, Hiromu Takahashi defeated EVIL and will now move on to the semi-final round of the tournament. Shingo Takagi also defeated Chase Owens, claiming his own ticket to the tournament semi-finals.

As noted, IWGP United States Champion SANADA suffered a fractured orbital bone during his match earlier this week and will be out of action indefinitely. We will keep you updated on future plans for the IWGP U.S. Title.

You can see the full result from the show below:

Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated YOH, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe

Yujiro Takahashi and SHO defeated DOUKI and El Desperado

El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori and Bad Luck Fale defeated Jado, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto defeated TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Minoru Suzuki

Will Ospreay and Jeff Cobb defeated BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito

Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defeated Toru Yano and Kazuchika Okada

* New Japan Cup third-round match

Shingo Takagi defeated Chase Owens

* New Japan Cup third-round match

Hiromu Takahashi defeated EVIL

The Quarterfinals are scheduled to start this Sunday, March 20 and continue on through Monday, March 21.

