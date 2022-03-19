NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2022 continued earlier today from Niigata, Japan. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated CIMA, giving him a ticket to the semi-finals next weekend. Naito also won his bout against Jeff Cobb and will be Okada’s opponent in the next round of the tournament.
The other two quarterfinal bouts will take place this Monday, March 21 — Will Ospreay Vs. Zack Sabre Jr., and Shingo Takagi Vs. Hiromu Takahashi.
Here are full results from Sunday’s show:
* New Japan Cup quarterfinals
Kazuchika Okada defeated CIMA
* New Japan Cup quarterfinals
Tetsuya Naito defeated Jeff Cobb
Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare defeated Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi & DOUKI
Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask
EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Dick Togo defeated Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku
Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jado, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Satoshi Kojima
Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & YOH defeated Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita
