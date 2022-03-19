NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2022 continued earlier today from Niigata, Japan. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated CIMA, giving him a ticket to the semi-finals next weekend. Naito also won his bout against Jeff Cobb and will be Okada’s opponent in the next round of the tournament.

The other two quarterfinal bouts will take place this Monday, March 21 — Will Ospreay Vs. Zack Sabre Jr., and Shingo Takagi Vs. Hiromu Takahashi.

Here are full results from Sunday’s show:

* New Japan Cup quarterfinals

Kazuchika Okada defeated CIMA

* New Japan Cup quarterfinals

Tetsuya Naito defeated Jeff Cobb

Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare defeated Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi & DOUKI

Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask

EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Dick Togo defeated Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku

Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jado, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Satoshi Kojima

Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & YOH defeated Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts