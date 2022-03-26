NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2022 continued with the semi-final round earlier today in Osaka-jo Hall.

With each man earning their respective victories in today’s matches, Zack Sabre Jr. and Tetsuya Naito will go one-on-one in tomorrow’s finals.

You can see the full results from today’s semi-finals below:

* Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Gedo (Bullet Club) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Togi Makabe defeated Taichi, Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (Suzuki-Gun)

* SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL (House of Torture) defeated DOUKI, Taka Michinoku & El Desperado (Suzuki-Gun)

* CIMA, T-Hawk & El Lindaman (#STRONGHEARTS) defeated Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask

* Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb (United Empire) defeated YOH & YOSHI-HASHI (CHAOS)

* Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare (United Empire) defeated BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi (Los Ingobernables De Japon)

NJPW Cup Semi-final Match

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Shingo Takagi

NJPW Cup Semi-final Match

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts