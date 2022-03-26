NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2022 continued with the semi-final round earlier today in Osaka-jo Hall.
With each man earning their respective victories in today’s matches, Zack Sabre Jr. and Tetsuya Naito will go one-on-one in tomorrow’s finals.
You can see the full results from today’s semi-finals below:
* Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Gedo (Bullet Club) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Togi Makabe defeated Taichi, Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (Suzuki-Gun)
* SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL (House of Torture) defeated DOUKI, Taka Michinoku & El Desperado (Suzuki-Gun)
* CIMA, T-Hawk & El Lindaman (#STRONGHEARTS) defeated Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask
* Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb (United Empire) defeated YOH & YOSHI-HASHI (CHAOS)
* Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare (United Empire) defeated BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi (Los Ingobernables De Japon)
NJPW Cup Semi-final Match
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Shingo Takagi
NJPW Cup Semi-final Match
* Tetsuya Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada
