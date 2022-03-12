NJPW’s New Japan Cup continued on Saturday in Aichi, with four matches taking place from the second round of the tournament. In the main event, SANADA defeated Aaron Henrae and will now go on to face another NJPW star that won his second-round match, Will Ospreay.

Along with SANADA and Will Ospreay, The Great-O-Khan and Zack Sabre Jr. booked their way to the third round and will go one-on-one.

You can see the full results below:

* New Japan Cup second-round match

SANADA defeated Aaron Henare

* New Japan Cup second-round match

Will Ospreay defeated El Phantasmo

* New Japan Cup second-round match

The Great-O-Khan defeated Taiji Ishimori

* New Japan Cup second-round match

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated DOUKI

* Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI defeated Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku

* Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated EVIL, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tiger Mask & YOH defeated Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Gedo

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Ryohei Oiwa defeated Tomoaki Honma, Yuto Nakashima & Kosei Fujita

Okada vs. Taichi, Goto vs. CIMA, Tanahashi vs. Naito, and Jeff Cobb vs. YOSHI-HASHI are the other remaining matches booked for the third round. The second round concludes tomorrow and will feature the following matches:

* Shingo Takagi vs. Tanga Loa

* Chase Owens vs. Tiger Mask

* EVIL vs. Tama Tonga

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]