Josh Barnett announced tonight that Impact Wrestling’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey will face NJPW’s Yuya Uemura at Bloodsport 8.

Barnett tweeted, “A call went out to find a suitable opponent for NJPW Greco-Roman standout, Yuya Uemura. With lightning speed, TKD specialist, “Speedball” Mike Bailey put his name in the ring. “Speedball” Bailey vs Uemura at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport 8 Get your tix NOW.”

Bloodsport 8 is part of GCW’s The Collective and will take place on March 31 at the Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. It will also air on FITE TV.

Below is the updated lineup:

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura

* Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

* Josh Barnett vs. JONAH

* Timothy Thatcher vs. JR Kratos

* John Hennigan vs. Simon Grimm

* Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai

* Marina Shafir vs. Zeda Zhang

* Alex Coughlin vs. SLADE

* Ninja Mack vs. Yoya

* Bad Dude Tito vs. Royce Isaacs

Other events that are part of GCW: The Collective include Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch, Gringo Loco’s The Wrld on Lucha, and For The Culture.

Below is Josh Barnett’s announcement:

