The second title match has been revealed for Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

Impact announced today that Trey Miguel will defend his X Division Title in a Triple Threat at Rebellion. A series of qualifying matches will be held on an upcoming Impact episode to determine Miguel’s challengers.

The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

TBD vs. TBD vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]