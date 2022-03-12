Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is set to take place at WrestleMania 38.
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw The Usos cut promos on how there’s no one worthy to challenge them on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Nakamura and Boogs interrupted, and The Usos ruled that if Boogs could defeat Jey Uso in singles action, then Nakamura and Boogs would receive a title match at WrestleMania 38. Boogs went on to defeat Jey to earn the WrestleMania shot, but Jey smashed him in the back with his guitar to end the segment.
The Usos were rumored to defend their titles in a multi-team match at WrestleMania 38, but there’s no word on if other teams will be added to Boogs and Nakamura vs. The Usos.
WWE has not announced which night Boogs and Nakamura vs. The Usos will take place on, but we will keep you updated.
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with related footage from SmackDown:
Night One Match
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Night One Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Night One Segment
Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Night Two Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Night Two Match
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Night Two Match
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)
RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:
Seth Rollins vs. TBA
WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. Ricochet (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
TBA vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)
