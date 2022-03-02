New trailers for WWE 2K22 have been released and in them, fans get the best look yet on the 2K Showcase and MyRISE modes of the game.

It was already revealed that Rey Mysterio would be the main focus of the 2K Showcase mode this year, but we now get a glimpse of the moments the developers featured in the game. The footage shows matches all the way from the start of Rey’s career in WCW, to his early WWE feuds, to his rivalry with Eddie Guerrero that culminated in a ladder match at SummerSlam 2005 for the custody of Dominik, to winning the 2006 Royal Rumble and going on to be the World Heavyweight Championship, and so much more.

Another notable feature is that Rey’s gear will change with each match he’s in and mimic what he wore in real life during those matches.

Rey helped work directly with the game mode and is featured in cutscene commentary where he candidly talks about each memorable bout.

In the MyRISE game mode, players will get to choose a male or female superstar and create their look and what their background was before arriving in WWE. For the first time ever, the women’s division will be included and have a totally separate story than the men’s. It was also noted that your character will have opportunities to go to NXT, RAW, and SmackDown throughout their career.

In Rey Mysterio's 2K Showcase, players take on legendary opponents including Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels, as well as current Superstars, including The Miz and Dolph Ziggler. Fast-paced gameplay flawlessly transitions to live-action historical footage, using 2K's new Slingshot Tech, for a truly immersive experience. WWE 2K22 will be available on March 11, 2022. WWE 2K22 Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Bundle will be available March 11, 2022. WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition will be available on March 8, 2022.

