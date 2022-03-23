Gunther vs. LA Knight is now official for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Gunther defeat Duke Hudson in singles action. After the match, The Ring General took the mic and said he’s the most dominant competitor in NXT but he’s still being overlooked, and it’s an absolute disgrace that someone like Knight can talk him into title matches. Knight then came out to interrupt and the two had words. Gunther said Knight is everything that’s wrong with the sport today – lots of talking and very little skill. Knight ended up going for an attack but NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner beat him down, and Gunther joined in. MSK made the save and helped Knight clear the ring after kicks and a powerslam to Gunther.

WWE then confirmed Gunther vs. Knight for Stand & Deliver, plus a big six-man match on next week’s go-home episode.

NXT Stand & Deliver will take place on Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, with a special start time of 1pm ET due to WrestleMania 38 Night One kicking off just a few hours later. The NXT event is reportedly scheduled to run for 2.5 – 3 hours.

Below is the current Stand & Deliver card, along with related shots from NXT:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. MSK vs. Imperium (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title

Roderick Strong or Cameron Grimes or A-Kid vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

Gunther vs. LA Knight

💀💀💀 "I will knock your block head off your dad bod you dumb son of a *****!"#WWENXT @LAKnightWWE @Gunther_AUT pic.twitter.com/s4mjhUuQoN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 23, 2022

