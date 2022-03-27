Nine matches have been announced for this Monday’s episode of AEW Elevation.

Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) will face QT Marshall and Aaron Solo while Frankie Kazarian will face Brandon Cutler.

Other matches are Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico, Jamie Hayter vs. Rache Chanel, Abadon vs. Danni Bee, and Sonny Kiss vs. Max Caster.

Below is the rest of the lineup:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Penta Oscuro vs. JPH

* Ruby Soho and Anna Jay vs. Robyn and Charlette Renegade

AEW Elevation airs every Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Spoilers for this week’s episode are available here.

