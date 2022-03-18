NJPW announced today that its Chicago event, Windy City Riot will stream live on FITE on April 16.

The cost to stream Windy City Riot on FITE is $19.99.

An archived version of the broadcast will be added to NJPW World at a later date.

Below is NJPW’s full announcement:

Hype has been high for Windy City Riot in Chicago on April 16, with a guaranteed sellout set to witness the next major event for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the USA. That’s only set to grow with the announcement today that Great-O-Khan and the Good Brothers will both be a part of the Chicago card, and we can now announce that Windy City Riot will be broadcast on FITE as a live pay per view exclusive airing. Fans will be able to catch all the action live on the device of their choosing for an incredible event April 16! (The archive of the event will be made available on NJPW World at a later date.)

Jon Moxley, Minoru Suzuki, Will Ospreay, Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Tom Lawlor, Jeff Cobb, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Yuji Nagata, Fred Rosser, JONAH, Brody King, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Hikuleo, Rocky Romero, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and The Great-O-Khan will all be competing at the event.

Windy City Riot will take place at the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois.

