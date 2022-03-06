Tonight’s episode of NJPW Strong was from the Rivals tapings in Los Angeles at the Vermont Hollywood. In the main event, JONAH and Bad Dude Tito defeated FinJuice.
During the show, Máscara Dorada (fka Gran Metalik) and Shane Haste (fka Shane Thorne) made their NJPW returns. Haste aligned himself with JONAH and Bad Dude Tito.
Veteran pro wrestler Christopher Daniels was also in action. As noted, Daniels made his AEW in-ring return this week against Bryan Danielson.
Below are the results and highlights of tonight’s NJPW Strong episode:
* TJP defeated Brogan Finlay
* Christopher Daniels defeated Karl Fredericks
* FinJuice JONAH & Bad Dude Tito
