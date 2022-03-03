Christopher Daniels spent months away from an in-ring role on AEW programming but now, he says he’s back.

“If you told me in May when I walked out the door that I wouldn’t wrestle here again for ten months, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Daniels tweeted early Thursday morning. “If you told me there’d be this much support for my return, I couldn’t have imagined it. Thank you all. I’M BACK.”

Christopher Daniels had a match against Bryan Danielson on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It followed Tony Khan’s announcement that he has an agreement to acquire Ring of Honor. Daniels and Danielson were part of the main event of the first ROH show The Era Of Honor Begins on February 23, 2002. They participated in a 3-way match that also included Low Ki, who won the match.

Christopher Daniels’ return to in-ring action on Wednesday’s Dynamite was also a loss. Bryan Danielson defeated the 51-year-old Daniels via referee’s decision after Danielson locked on a triangle choke.

It was Christopher Daniels’ first match on an AEW broadcast since an episode of Dynamite in May 2021, when the Young Bucks successfully defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. Under a stipulation for the match, the loss meant that Daniels and Kazarian can never tag again.

Christopher Daniels has wrestled matches for other promotions during his hiatus from AEW programming. He has wrestled a number of matches for the DEFY promotion in the Pacific Northwest. Daniels won DEFY’s interim championship last December. He had a successful defense against Clark Connors at the DEFY 50 show in Seattle, Washington last weekend.

Christopher Daniels has also wrestled a couple of matches for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Both were contested in the United States and shown on New Japan Strong. Daniels defeated Karl Fredericks but suffered a loss at the hands of Jay White.

