DEFY Wrestling, a popular indie promotion based in Seattle, Washington, held their Dark Horse event last night at Washington Hall in Seattle.

The main event saw AEW’s Christopher Daniels defeat Brody King to become the interim DEFY World Heavyweight Champion. The current champion, Randy Myers, is based in Canada and is unable to regularly defend his title during the pandemic. It’s likely the two will have a match to determine the undisputed champion once Myers returns to the US.

The card for Dark Horse featured other AEW stars as well, including Eddie Kingston competing against Schaff in a street fight and Lio Rush going one-on-one with Carlos Romo.

Former WWE tag team ‘The Singh Brothers’ (now returning to their “Bollywood Boyz” roots) were also featured on the card in a bout against Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson). The duo was used as a set of henchmen for Jinder Mahal when he held the WWE Championship in 2017. They were released on June 25, 2021, along with 10 other WWE superstars as a part of the company’s ongoing “budget cut” releases.

Christopher Daniels hasn’t been featured on AEW TV since he and Frankie Kazarian lost a match against The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. The stipulation was that if S.C.U. lost the match, they would be forced to disband. Upon losing the match, Kazarian went on to portray ‘The Elite Hunter’ gimmick and Daniels focused on working behind the scenes.

Although he hasn’t been an active competitor for AEW, it hasn’t kept ‘The Fallen Angel’ from the ring. He has made two prior appearances at DEFY wrestling events this year and also returned to Impact wrestling to wrestle Madman Fulton. Daniels also made an appearance on NJPW Strong earlier this month, suffering a loss to Jay White.

You can see Christopher Daniels posing with the DEFY World Title below: