Ilja Dragunov vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT UK Championship is set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT UK.

During this week’s episode, Dragunov and Strong had a sit-down interview with Andy Shepherd.

As noted, Roderick Strong made his NXT UK debut earlier this month.

Ilja Dragunov has been the NXT UK Champion since he defeated Gunther at WWE NXT Takeover 36 on August 22, 2021.

Below is the lineup so far for next week’s episode:

* Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Roderick Strong (NXT UK Championship Match)

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Wolfgang

WWE NXT UK airs every Thursday at 3 PM ET on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Below is the interview with Shepherd and a clip of NXT UK Superstars Jordan Devlin, A-Kid, Amale, Nathan Frazer, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Moustache Mountain, and Emilia McKenzie reacting to the upcoming title match.

One week before they are set to clash for the #NXTUK Championship, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR and @roderickstrong sit down with Andy Shepherd to discuss their upcoming showdown. pic.twitter.com/tq86so10ox — NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 31, 2022

The #NXTUK Superstars are eager to witness @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR and @roderickstrong collide for the NXT UK Championship next week. pic.twitter.com/PwFTbMPmZY — NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 31, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]