In an appearance on WWE’s El Brunch de WWE program for WWE Espanol, Otis talked about Alpha Academy dropping the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships last Monday to RKBro in a triple threat tag team match also involving Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

Despite the loss, Otis is really happy with how the match came out.

“Seeing those titles in someone else’s hands,” Ortis said. “Obviously, nothing but respect for the competitors in the ring. But like, with the titles changing hands, it was like ‘oh man.’ Because that was like one of our big dreams, you know, to keep those titles and we have. We received that. I think that’s Gable’s fifth or I think that’s his fifth tag title I think, or fourth. Not sure on that one, but he’s had it before.

“That was special for me because that was my first ever championship with the company ever. You know what I mean? Like that was mine. So it was just like, like awe. At the same time, Randy, little Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, they’re all studs. It could be anyone’s day that night. So that match took a lot out of us.

“You put the three different tag teams with that caliber of talent. You had the godfather, Randy Orton who just completely comes out of nowhere with that RKO. You got Gable, a technician, a high flyer. You got the brawler Kevin Owens. You got Seth Rollins coming out of nowhere as well. Ariel offense and kicks and knees right in my nose and all that stuff.

“And you got Riddle who is completely a freak of nature, who constantly I had to keep my eyes on him every time in a match to make sure he’s not hitting me. So that was probably the best, one of the coolest combos of athletes in one ring. Starting out Monday Night Raw with the Raw Tag Team Championships and yeah, very proud of that night.”

The loss does put Otis and partner Chad Gable on the outside looking in when it comes to WrestleMania 38. Even still, Otis is hoping to be on one night of WWE’s biggest event of the year.

“Let’s hope so, baby, because we’re definitely punching our ticket in there,” Otis said. “Let’s see what’s going down here. But you can’t forget about the Street Profits. Those guys are amazing. Those guys can come out of nowhere back in the tag team division. You got the Hurt Business with Shelton and Cedric. I mean, you’ve got, there’s tag teams in there, hungry, waiting for those tag team golds and we’ve had a taste of it. We want it back, basically, so yeah. WrestleMania, you never know what’s going to happen there. Especially with all these tag teams coming.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit El Brunch de WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]