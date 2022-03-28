Paul Wight is afraid of Bryan Danielson but also admires the wrestler that he is. The AEW star explained why in an interview with The Rob Brown Show.

“I defy you to find a better in-ring technical wrestler today than Bryan Danielson. And I would never say that in front of him to his face, obviously. Daniel Bryan, Bryan Danielson, I keep calling him by the old name. He gave me my shortest title reign ever I think, when I beat Mark Henry. My title reign was all of like, 10 seconds. So there’s still a lot of heat between Mighty Mouse and I. I’m just letting you know.

“I think that Bryan Danielson is a bully. That’s a joke actually, but I think he’s a bully. He has this thing where he’ll come up behind giants and try to choke them out, so I always have to be really nervous in AEW. That creepy little monster is trying to run up behind me and choke me out. It makes my life in AEW a little bit nerve-wracking.”

Paul Wight then proceeded to tell a story of Bryan Danielson “intimidating” him and Mark Henry when the two were looking to get a water bottle backstage. All of this added to the evidence that Paul Wight is afraid of one Bryan Danielson.

“Mark Henry and I are very nice people,” Wight said. “We’re not bullies. We’re very kind. When you walk by Bryan Danielson, he grits his teeth and his eyes get all crazy and it’s like, you can tell he’s looking to try to dismantle you. And you’re like, ‘look buddy, I just want to get a water from a cooler. I don’t want any trouble.’ Mark Henry and I will sit over there and get dehydrated because we’re scared to go over to the water cooler to get water.”

You can watch the full interview below.

To quote this article, please credit The Rob Brown Show and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]