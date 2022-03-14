Joey Janela took to social media this evening to announce two matches for his Spring Break event.

The first match is PCO vs. Mike Bailey.

Janela tweeted, “Overall Montreal is a pretty safe city say experts, but doesn’t mean there aren’t any violent people that live there… PCO returns to spring break for the 1st time since his all time classic vs Walter to take on fellow French Canadian and one of the best Mike Bailey at JJSB6!”

The second match announced is H8 Club vs. Second Gear Crew vs. The Briscoes for the GCW Tag Team titles.

Other matches for the GCW: The Collective event include AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. AJ Gray, Joey Janela vs. WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac, and GCW Ultraviolent Champion Alex Colon vs. John Wayne Murdoch.

“Spring Break 6” is set for March 31 and April 2 at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

