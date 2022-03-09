Peacock President Kelly Campbell says the partnership with WWE has been incredibly successful since launching in March 2021.

Campbell recently spoke with Vulture’s Josef Adalian and was asked how the WWE partnership is working out for Peacock.

“WWE has been an incredibly successful partnership for Peacock since launch,” Campbell said. “We invested in an incredible fan base that provides us the opportunity to bring those fans back time and time again with the massive live events that are part of the WWE franchise. We have WrestleMania, in fact, returning on April 3. This is already one of our biggest live events of the year.

“And we have an original series that I’m super-excited about featuring John Cena coming later this year called WWE Evil that I think will bring a fun new take on the space for this audience.”

WWE Evil is the new Peacock series announced back in May 2021, which will be narrated and executive produced by veteran WWE Superstar John Cena.

WWE Evil will be “an entertaining psychological expose into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, and their impact on mainstream culture.” Cena later commented that WWE has produced some of the best bad guys (and ladies) ever, and that he was “excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry!”

There is still no word on when WWE Evil will premiere on Peacock, but Halloween was rumored at one point. Campbell mentioned in the quote above that the series will arrive later this year. It was reported back in September that several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars were interviewed for the series, including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, The Godfather, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Batista, Bayley, Paul Heyman and others.

Stay tuned for more on WWE Evil.

