Bayley and WWE SmackDown Superstar Aliyah were in attendance for Monday night’s Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center.

As seen in the photo below, Bayley and Aliyah posed with candy inside the Crown Club, a lounge and restaurant for Nets premium ticket holders.

Fans pointed out how Bayley wasn’t wearing a knee brace or holding crutches, less than nine months since she underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL. Bayley suffered the injury last July in a freak accident while training at the WWE Performance Center. She has previously been spotted walking with crutches.

As reported earlier, Bayley and Asuka are expected to return to WWE TV immediately after WrestleMania 38. Both women were previously rumored to return by March to set up Mania matches, but those plans obviously changed. Asuka, dealing with multiple injuries, has not appeared on WWE TV since the Money in the Bank event last July.

Meanwhile, Bayley also took to Twitter to comment on her absence from the WrestleMania card for a second year in a row. Bayley joked how she should have challenged WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin instead of Kevin Owens.

Thinking about how I didn’t have a match at Mania last year either and how I should’ve challenged @steveaustinBSR…..

………beer? pic.twitter.com/YIXHOyv34u — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 21, 2022

