Five days after suffering nasty welts on her abdomen region courtesy a Bianca Belair hair whip, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has taken to social media to show off her healing wounds.

As seen below, Lynch shared a selfie of herself standing in front of a mirror alongside her husband, Seth Rollins. Also in the photo is their daughter, Roux, who appears to be looking away.

5 days later. The family is mad. Roux can’t even look.

Lynch suffered the wounds during a Six-Woman Match featuring herself, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Belair, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley on this week’s RAW. After the show, Lynch would refer to Belair’s hair whip as “an illegal weapon,” while issuing a warning to her WrestleMania 38 opponent. In response, Belair warned Lynch to not touch her hair during their match at the Showcase of Immortals.

“Don’t touch my hair, or I’mma whip that… and I’ll do it again at WrestleMania,” Belair wrote in response to Lynch. You can click here to see a video clip of Belair repeatedly striking Lynch’s abdomen region with her hair whip.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair is confirmed for Night One of WrestleMania 38, which is Saturday, April 2.

5 days later. The family is mad. Roux can’t even look. pic.twitter.com/0hAAX0370Y — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 5, 2022

Bianca thought a lashing would stop me. Becky biceps won’t be stopped by anything or anyone. #WrestleMANia pic.twitter.com/Eja8wfyGnI — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 1, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]