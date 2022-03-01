On the live telecast of this week’s WWE RAW, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch proudly displayed the nasty welts she received after being on the receiving end of a Bianca Belair hair whip.

Lynch once again took to Twitter to share a close-up shot of several welts on her abdomen region. “Big Time Becks” would also refer to Belair’s hair as “an illegal weapon,” while issuing a warning to her WrestleMania 38 opponent.

This is not a Wrestlemania preview. This is the barbaric use of an illegal weapon . At Wrestlemania I was going to beat you. But now, I will beat the s--t out of you…. And then beat you.

In response, Belair warned Lynch to not touch her hair during their match at the Showcase of Immortals.

Lynch suffered the welts during a Six-Woman Match featuring herself, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Belair, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. The babyfaces won the match after Belair hit the KOD on Nikki for the pin fall. You can see below for a video of Belair hurting Lynch courtesy her hair whip.

Belair is currently the odds-on favorite to beat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. As noted, the high-profile match has been confirmed for Night One of the event, which is Saturday, April 2.

