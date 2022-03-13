As seen in the picture below, WWE’s “most beautiful woman” Carmella suffered a wound to her head at last night’s WWE live event in Colombus, GA.

‘Mella was part of the six-woman tag team match, teaming alongside WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, her fellow Women’s Tag Champion Queen Zelina, & Doudrop to take on Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. Despite the numbers advantage, Carmella’s team ended up losing to the trio of Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.

“Be a lady wrestler, they said… it will be fun, they said..,” Carmella captioned the photo of her injury. It looks as though some hair extensions were forcibly removed from her scalp, causing some bleeding and inflammation.

As noted, WWE released the new digital reality series “Corey and Carmella” on February 28, featuring Corey Graves and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She is also scheduled to defend her Women’s Tag Titles with Queen Zelina against the respective teams of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, and Naomi and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

You can see the photo below:

Be a lady wrestler, they said… it will be fun, they said.. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/MQC6UDnEec — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) March 13, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]