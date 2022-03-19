NWA has unveiled its new Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship belt. It was designed by Fandu Belts.

The promotion shared a photo of the title on Twitter and wrote, “First look at the NEW Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship Belt. Designed by @FanduBelts, @Billy will explain more tomorrow, but there’s a lot of history behind this design.”

The NWA Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship has been vacated since 2017. It was first introduced in 1945. Past champions include Jushin Thunder Liger, Ricky Morton, Chase Owens, Danny Hodge, Verne Gagne, and Último Dragón.

During night two of the NWA Crockett Cup, Darius Lockhart, Austin Aries, Homicide, and Colby Corino will be competing for the title.

Live coverage for night one of the Crockett Cup 2022 is available here. Our coverage starts at 8 pm ET.

Below you can see the photo of the Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship Belt:

First look at the NEW Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship Belt. Designed by @FanduBelts, @Billy will explain more tomorrow, but there’s a lot of history behind this design. Night 2 of #CrockettCup. @DLockPro, @AustinAries, @ColbyCorino & Homicide will compete to hold it. pic.twitter.com/VWkLSLWZte — NWA (@nwa) March 19, 2022

