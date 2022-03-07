AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker debuted a new belt ahead of her successful title defense against Thunder Rosa at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

As seen below, AEW’s Twitter handle shared several close-up shots of the new title design.

Baker retained her title with the Stomp after Rosa dealt with outside interference from Jamie Hayter and Rebel. During the closing stages of the match, Rosa got Baker to tap out to her Half Straight Jacket submission hold, but Rebel would distract the referee.

The original design was introduced on the debut episode of Dynamite, where Riho would become the first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion. You can see photos of the new design below.

Here is a better look at the New #AEW Women's World Championship #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/johMWIjkOk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

#AEW Women's World Champion Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D is ready to defend her title here at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/QOCtXFnCxr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]