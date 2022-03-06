As seen in the numerous images below, the AEW Unrivaled 10 action figures were on full display at the AEW FanFest this past weekend. As we noted earlier today, there were also some figures features that aren’t included in the photos, such as a “the first dance” CM Punk with a Larry the dog hoodie.

Among the newly released collectibles was a tribute to late, great AEW star Brodie Lee. A two-pack will be released that includes Brodie and his son, Negative 1, together for the first time as figures.

“Words can’t express how much this moment has meant to my family Thank you @Jazwares & @RingsideC & @AEW for making this kid’s dream come true,” Amanda Huber wrote after the figures were revealed.

Other AEW stars that have received action figures in the past include Sting, AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, Christian Cage, Brian Cage, and several others.

You can see the full photos of new AEW action figures below:

