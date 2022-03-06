As seen in the numerous images below, the AEW Unrivaled 10 action figures were on full display at the AEW FanFest this past weekend. As we noted earlier today, there were also some figures features that aren’t included in the photos, such as a “the first dance” CM Punk with a Larry the dog hoodie.
Among the newly released collectibles was a tribute to late, great AEW star Brodie Lee. A two-pack will be released that includes Brodie and his son, Negative 1, together for the first time as figures.
“Words can’t express how much this moment has meant to my family Thank you @Jazwares & @RingsideC & @AEW for making this kid’s dream come true,” Amanda Huber wrote after the figures were revealed.
Other AEW stars that have received action figures in the past include Sting, AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, Christian Cage, Brian Cage, and several others.
You can see the full photos of new AEW action figures below:
#AEWUnrivaled 10 #BrittBaker on display at #AEWRevolution Fan Fest!
Available soon at https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares #DMD pic.twitter.com/4J3bkw0kTB
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) March 5, 2022
#AEWUnrivaled 10 #JakeHager on display at #AEWRevolution Fan Fest!
Available soon at https://t.co/u2iD9lwIFL!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/vqJAYb73By
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) March 5, 2022
#AEWUnrivaled 10 #Miro on display at #AEWRevolution Fan Fest!
Available soon at https://t.co/u2iD9lwIFL!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/WYi0acNW7y
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) March 5, 2022
#AEWUnrivaled 10 #Taz on display at #AEWRevolution Fan Fest!
Available soon at https://t.co/u2iD9lwIFL!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/CkgORlXXdn
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) March 5, 2022
'Hangman' Adam Page#Jazwares #AEW #Unmatched4 #AdamPage NEW IMAGE REVEALED!
Available soon at https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWRevolution #AEWRevolutionFanFest2022 pic.twitter.com/jwL0E23ywQ
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) March 5, 2022
#AEWUnrivaled 9 CHASE #ThunderRosa on display at #AEWRevolution Fan Fest!
Available soon at https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/9oFjfUHswB
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) March 5, 2022
#AEWUnrivaled 9 #PowerhouseHobbs on display at #AEWRevolution Fan Fest!
Available soon at https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/GThPhBahqP
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) March 5, 2022
#AEWUnrivaled 9 #EddieKingston on display at #AEWRevolution Fan Fest!
Available soon at https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/WTrUXriWBx
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) March 5, 2022
#AEW #RingsideExclusive #CoffinDrop #DarbyAllin on display at #AEWRevolution Fan Fest!
Shop now at https://t.co/yVWJCXrXnh!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/WOuvQujSCX
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) March 5, 2022
Chris Jericho is the first ever exclusive @ShopAEW figure from @AEWbyJazwares!! 🔥 https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R#AEW #Jazwares #AEWFanFest #AEWRevolution #AEWbyJazwares@IamJericho pic.twitter.com/QDK5DlmB3O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2022
Finally, the most notorious, devious member of #DarkOrder…Negative 1! This @ringsidec exclusive brings Father & Son together in a special commemorative edition! https://t.co/p5d0wSaZ9W⁰#AEW #Jazwares #AEWFanFest #AEWRevolution #AEWbyJazwares@aew @thisBrodieLee @mandalhuber pic.twitter.com/MWT8JUAE3M
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) March 5, 2022
Words can’t express how much this moment has meant to my family
Thank you @Jazwares & @RingsideC & @AEW for making this kid’s dream come true. pic.twitter.com/MBtsvf6hjs
— Amanda (@MandaLHuber) March 5, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]