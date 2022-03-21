Bobby Lashley is reportedly scheduled for a WrestleMania 38 match.

As we’ve noted, Lashley suffered an injury during the Royal Rumble match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in January, where Lashley won the title. He was then temporarily written off TV at the Elimination Chamber in February, where Lesnar regained the title. It was reported that Lashley would be out of action for around 4 months.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that as of this past weekend, WWE has plans for Lashley vs. Omos to take place at WrestleMania 38.

This report is interesting as it was reported earlier today how WWE has plans for Omos to work a singles match at WrestleMania. While no opponent was named in that report, it was noted that the opponent planned for Omos would surprise a lot of people. Now it’s being reported that Omos and Lashley are set to lock up on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It should be noted that there is no confirmation on Lashley being medically cleared to compete following the shoulder surgery he was reportedly scheduled for in late February. If Lashley does return to the ring at WrestleMania 38, that would mean he’s returning ahead of schedule.

Stay tuned for more on Lashley’s status and the possible WrestleMania 38 match with Omos.

