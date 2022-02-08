Hot on the heels of winning the WWE Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Bobby Lashley sat down for an exclusive interview with Graham Matthews of Wrestle Rant for Bleacher Report.

The All-Mighty was asked about whether he felt the WWE Championship was now beneath because of the Universal Championship, because of Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar choosing to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

“I think it is [on the same level as the Universal Championship],” Lashley said. “What company do we work for? WWE. I have the WWE Championship. To me, I don’t see anything bigger than that. I understand [Brock] wanting to go against Roman, I’m not taking anything away from Roman because I think Roman is at the top of his game. I think he’s really transcending anything he can do. I give credit where credit is due.”

Bobby Lashley also noted that had Roman Reigns not caught Covid at the turn of the year, then he would be headlining WrestleMania 38 with The Beast Incarnate.

“If Roman didn’t catch COVID, then me and Brock would’ve been headlining WrestleMania next year because him and Roman were deep in their custody battle, I guess,” Lashley said. “Who’s going to win Paul [Heyman] at the end of the day? I think that’s what really matters more than winning the title, that’s what it seems like. With that being said, what people have to understand is I’ve pinned both Brock and Roman, and that’s something you can’t take away from me.”

Bobby Lashley will defend his newly-won WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber on February 19. He will face Brock Lesnar, Riddle, AJ Styles, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Austin Theory in the first-ever Elimination Chamber match to take place outside of North America. The event will take place live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

