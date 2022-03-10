Pro Wrestling Tees has announced a brand new concept that brings wrestling-themed pizza directly to your home. Powerbomb Pizza is the new way to support your favorite wrestling legends.

Customers are now able to order from the Powerbomb Pizza menu via UberEats and Postmates, starting in Los Angeles and available throughout the U.S. shortly thereafter.

Items such as The Godfather’s Pimpin’ Pepperoni are available to order, with other wrestling-themed pizzas from the likes of Roddy Piper and Bret Hart on the list. Each item sold by Powerbomb Pizza has been specifically crafted with the wrestlers or their families, with those wrestlers and families taking a profit from each item.

Pro Wrestling Tees will be linking up with Kitchen DataSystems’ (KDS) KitchPartner restaurants, which will be directly involved in the preparation of the items before being sent out for delivery. KitchPartners belong to a network managed by KDS’ proprietary software, which matches member restaurants with brands to launch new virtual dining experiences, bringing extra revenue streams for both brands and their restaurant KitchPartners.

PWT’s’ Founder and CEO Ryan Barkan described the initiative as a win-win for everyone involved, as the venture was announced on March 10.

“My first job was making pizza at 15 years old,” Balkan said. “I’ve always dreamed of opening a pizza restaurant, but I’m too invested in Pro Wrestling Tees to dedicate my time to running one. Creating a delivery-only concept that puts money back in wrestler’s pockets is a win-win for everybody.”

Mike Jacobs, CEO, and Founder of KDS also added his thoughts, by stating that he was thrilled to be able to bring Powerbomb Pizza to life.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Powerbomb Pizza virtual brand to life,” Jacobs said. “In so doing, we’ll help pro wrestlers, and their families, reap the rewards they deserve, and in the process bring new business to our KitchPartner restaurants. With Powerbomb Pizza, the wrestler’s star power is baked into every slice. We’re on a mission to ensure all parties can profit in the Delivery-1st era. KDS is all-in on virtual brands and all-in on Powerbomb Pizza.”

Powerbomb Pizza jumps into the restaurant ring at an inflection point in the food industry, which has seen a marked rise of delivery during Covid-19.

